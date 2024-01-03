Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 27 after GUJ vs DEL PKL 2023 match

Dabang Delhi KC jumped to the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023-24 points table after a seven-point win against the Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, January 2. Captain Ashu Malik led the team from the front by scoring 11 raid points as Delhi defeated Gujarat by 35-28.

This was the only match in PKL 2023 last night at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The Gujarat Giants could have climbed to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table had they defeated Dabang Delhi KC. However, the Giants managed to earn only one point.

Courtesy of that point, the Giants remain in second position with 34 points from 10 matches. Dabang Delhi KC are right behind them, having earned 30 points from nine matches. Puneri Paltan remain at the helm of the standings with 36 points from just eight games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (fourth), Patna Pirates (fifth), U Mumba (sixth), and Haryana Steelers (seventh) have dropped by one position each because of Dabang Delhi KC's rise. The other teams held on to their respective places.

Jaipur Pink Panthers can return to 3rd position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

A double-header is in store for Pro Kabaddi League fans tonight at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Manpreet Singh-coached Haryana Steelers in the first match of the evening, followed by a battle between home team UP Yoddhas and table-toppers Puneri Paltan.

Jaipur can return to the third position if they beat Haryana, whereas Haryana can also attain the third spot with a win against Jaipur. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan can become the first team to cross 40 points in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with a win against UP Yoddhas.

It will be exciting to see which teams emerge victorious in tonight's matches. The live action will begin at 8:00 PM IST.