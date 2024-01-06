Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 29 after MUM vs BLR PKL 2023 match

U Mumba moved up from sixth to fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after recording a win against the Bengaluru Bulls. Playing their first home match of Season 10, the Mumbai-based franchise recorded a 40-35 win against the Bulls.

The win helped U Mumba take their total to 31 points from eight matches this season. The Surinder Singh-led outfit have registered six wins and two losses so far. They will be up against the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls continue to hold the eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Bulls earned one point from the defeat because the losing margin was less than eight. The Season 6 champions have a total of 26 points to their name after 11 outings.

Dabang Delhi KC attained 2nd position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table last night

Former champions Dabang Delhi KC were also in action last night. They battled three-time winners Patna Pirates in a rematch of PKL 8 Final. Captain Ashu Malik's Super 10 helped the Delhi-based franchise edge the Pirates by 38-37 in a close encounter.

Courtesy of the win against the Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi KC have attained the second spot in the standings. They have 35 points after 10 matches in the league round. Delhi's rise has pushed the Gujarat Giants down to the third position. The Giants have 34 points from 10 games.

The Patna Pirates earned one point from the defeat against Dabang Delhi KC. The three-time champions dropped from fifth to sixth position. Their tally stands at 28 points after 10 games in the league round.

Patna will play their next match against the Bengaluru Bulls on January 8. Both teams will be keen to bounce back after suffering defeats on the opening day of the Mumbai leg.