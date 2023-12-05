Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 3 after BLR vs BEN PKL match

Puneri Paltan and the Bengal Warriors started their respective Pro Kabaddi 2023 campaigns with a win last night in Ahmedabad. While Pune avenged the PKL 9 Final defeat with a 37-33 win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal edged the Bengaluru Bulls 32-30 in a close encounter.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense seemed off-color in their opening match of the season. The likes of Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ankush Rathee, and Sahul Kumar failed to execute their plans, leading to Jaipur's four-point defeat despite a Super 10 from Arjun Deshwal.

Later in the evening, the Bengaluru Bulls suffered their second consecutive defeat of the season. The Bulls lost their opening match against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday. Last night against the Bengal Warriors, the Bulls failed to keep their nerves in the final minutes and ended up losing by two points.

Courtesy of last night's wins, Puneri Paltan have attained the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table, and the Bengal Warriors have secured the fifth position. Both teams earned five points each after winning their first match.

The Bengaluru Bulls are in sixth place with two points from two matches. Their score difference stands at -5. Jaipur Pink Panthers hold the eighth position with one point and a score difference of -4.

Gujarat Giants can tighten their grip over number 1 position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Only one match is scheduled to happen in PKL 10 tonight. Home side Gujarat Giants will square off against Surinder Singh's U Mumba at the EKA Arena. Both teams are yet to lose a match this season.

Gujarat have won both of their matches so far and are at the top of the standings. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories in front of the home fans tonight.