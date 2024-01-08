Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 32 after MUM vs DEL PKL 2023 match

Dabang Delhi KC have jumped from fourth to second in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a close win against U Mumba on Monday. The Delhi-based franchise conceded a lead to the hosts at the Dome @NSCI, but captain Ashu Malik helped the Dabangs win the contest 40-34.

The win took Dabang Delhi KC's tally to 40 points from 11 games. Despite Naveen Kumar's absence, the Dabangs have recorded four wins in as many games. Overall, they have registered seven wins, three losses and a tie in 11 games.

Meanwhile, U Mumba earned one point from the game, as the losing margin was less than eight points. The Mumbai-based franchise continue to hold the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They have 32 points after 10 games in the league phase.

Bengaluru Bulls climb to seventh position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Former champions Bengaluru Bulls moved to seventh spot in the points table after a two-point win against the Patna Pirates earlier in the day. Playing in Mumbai, the Bulls edged the Pirates 35-33 in a close contest.

The Bulls' tally is now at 31 points after 12 games in PKL 10. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates earned one point and took their points total to 29 points from 11 games. They have dropped from seventh to eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Only a solitary game is scheduled in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. The 12th-placed Telugu Titans will lock horns with season seven champions Bengal Warriors.

The Titans will look to record their second win of the tournament, while the Warriors have an opportunity to strengthen their grip over ninth place in the standings by beating the Titans. It will be interesting to see which team wins the battle.