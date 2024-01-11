Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 34 after MUM vs HAR PKL 2023 match

No major changes happened in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table on the final day of the Mumbai leg. Home team U Mumba (MUM) played out a 44-44 tie against the Haryana Steelers (HAR), while the Tamil Thalaivas crushed the UP Yoddhas by 46-27.

Tamil Thalaivas earned five points in the standings, thanks to their 19-point win against the UP Yoddhas. This victory helped the Thalaivas take their tally to 19 points from 11 matches. They continue to hold the 11th position while the UP Yoddhas are now 10th with 21 points from 13 matches.

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers earned three points each after a draw in the final match of the Mumbai leg. U Mumba's tally stands at 35 points after 11 games. They hold the fifth spot, while the Steelers are right below them in the sixth position with 34 points after 11 encounters.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have an opportunity to rise in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will host the next leg of PKL 10. Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium will play host to all Pro Kabaddi matches from January 12 to 17.

Home team Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently fourth in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The defending champions have earned 38 points from 10 matches, having registered six wins, two losses and two draws. They will be in action against the Telugu Titans (January 12), Puneri Paltan (January 13), U Mumba (January 15), and Haryana Steelers (January 17).

It will be interesting to see if the Jaipur Pink Panthers can win all their home matches. Four wins can take the defending champions to the top of the points table. The first match of the Jaipur leg will be held tomorrow (January 12), where the Pink Panthers take on the 12th-placed Telugu Titans.