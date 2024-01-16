Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 39 after PAT vs TAM PKL 2023 match

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) have moved up to the 10th position from 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after winning their match against the Patna Pirates earlier tonight (January 16). The Chennai-based franchise brought their 'A' game to the table and crushed the three-time champions 41-25.

The defense of the Tamil Thalaivas was in top form tonight. Right cover M. Abishek scored his maiden High 5 of the season and finished with seven tackle points. He received fine support from left corner Sahil Gulia, who earned five tackle points against the Patna Pirates.

The win helped the Tamil Thalaivas take their tally to 25 points after 13 matches in the league stage. The Thalaivas' rise has pushed the UP Yoddhas down to the 11th position in the standings. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates continue to hold the eighth position, with 32 points from 13 games.

Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants will battle to grab the 3rd spot in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tomorrow

A double-header is in store for PKL fans tomorrow evening (January 17) at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium. Home team Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their last home match of the season against the Haryana Steelers, while former champions Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with Fazel Atrachali's Gujarat Giants.

Delhi are third right now, while the Giants own the fourth position. The winner of tomorrow's match will end the Jaipur leg as the third-placed team in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Giants will need a big win by a margin of at least eight points to overtake Delhi.

Later in the evening, Jaipur Pink Panthers will have an opportunity to end their PKL 10 home leg with a 100% win record. The Pink Panthers are at the top of the table, having earned 53 points from 13 matches. Haryana Steelers are fifth right now. A big win over Jaipur can take them into the top 4 of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.