Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 4 after GUJ vs MUM PKL match

Gujarat Giants tightened their grip on the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after another win on home turf. The Giants completed a hat-trick of victories this season by defeating U Mumba at the EKA Arena on Tuesday night.

The game between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants was a closely contested one. In the final moments of the match, Sonu Jaglan's super raid helped the Gujarat Giants record a 39-37 win.

U Mumba's defense let the team down last night in Ahmedabad. At one point, captain Surinder Singh was also substituted because of his disappointing performance, especially his advanced tackle attempt when Fazel Atrachali came in for a do-or-die raid.

This win has taken Gujarat's tally to 15 points after three matches. They have won all three matches, and their score difference stands at +11. U Mumba earned one point from this game. The Mumbai-based franchise have six points in their account after two matches and hold the second position in the standings.

Multiple changes are expected to happen in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

There should be several changes in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight because Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers are set to play their respective first matches of the season.

Three-time champions Patna will start their season against the Telugu Titans, who suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Giants in their tournament opener.

Later in the evening, Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas will take on the Manpreet Singh-coached Haryana Steelers. Some big names like Siddharth Desai and Chandran Ranjit have joined the Steelers ahead of PKL 10.

It will be interesting to see if they can help the Haryana-based franchise earn five points in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table later tonight.

The live-action will begin at 8 PM IST in Ahmedabad.