Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 40 after JAI vs HAR PKL 2023 match

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers continue to be at the helm of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Pink Panthers ended their home leg with a comprehensive win over the Haryana Steelers and added five more points to their tally.

Arjun Deshwal was the hero for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their 37-27 win over the Haryana Steelers. He scored nine raid points to guide the home team to their 10th win of the season. The Pink Panthers now have 58 points to their name after 14 matches in PKL 10.

The Haryana Steelers did not earn a single point from this contest because the losing margin was more than seven points. As a result, the Steelers continue to be in fifth position with 39 points from 13 matches.

The Gujarat Giants were also in action last night as they locked horns with the Dabang Delhi KC. The Giants beat Delhi by 31-26 to take their tally to 44 points. Delhi also have 44 points, but they are third, one spot above Gujarat, because of their superior score difference.

Telugu Titans have an opportunity to rise in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

There will be no matches in PKL 2023 tonight. The action will resume tomorrow in Hyderabad as the Pro Kabaddi League caravan reaches the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Home team Telugu Titans will play four matches in the next week.

The Telugu Titans are currently 12th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They will play against the Bengaluru Bulls (January 19), the UP Yoddhas (January 20), the Haryana Steelers (January 22) and the Tamil Thalaivas (January 24) during their home leg.

If the Titans record four wins on home soil like the Jaipur Pink Panthers, they can climb to the 10th position. It will be interesting to see how Pawan Sehrawat and company perform.