Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 49 after MUM vs GUJ PKL 2023 match

Gujarat Giants have attained the fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a convincing win against U Mumba. The Giants defeated the Mumbai-based franchise 44-35 to add five points to their tally in PKL 10.

With the victory, the Gujarat Giants now have 49 points in their account after 15 matches. They have registered nine wins and six losses so far. On the other side, U Mumba have dropped from sixth to seventh position. The Mumbai-based franchise have 40 points after 15 games.

Prior to the battle between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba, three-time champions Patna Pirates kicked off their home leg with a dominant performance against the Bengal Warriors. The Pirates crushed the Warriors 44-28 to attain the sixth spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

The win against the Bengal Warriors helped the Patna Pirates take their tally to 42 points from 15 games. They have recorded seven wins, seven losses, and one draw in the competition thus far. Meanwhile, the Warriors have come down from seventh to eighth position, with their total continuing to be 38 points from 15 matches.

Patna Pirates can rise to the 5th position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

The Patna leg of PKL 10 will continue tonight with two more matches. Home team Patna Pirates will take on the second-placed Puneri Paltan. If Patna win the contest, they will climb to the fifth position in the standings, whereas Pune can dethrone Jaipur Pink Panthers as the table toppers by beating Patna.

Later in the night, former champions Dabang Delhi KC will take on Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. It is a virtual do-or-die game for the Yoddhas, who are 11th in the points table, having managed only three wins from 15 matches. The live action will begin at 8 PM IST.