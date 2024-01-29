Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 51 after TAM vs MUM PKL 2023 match

Multiple changes happened in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after last night's two matches at the Patliputra Sports Complex. Tamil Thalaivas jumped from 10th to seventh spot, thanks to their 50-34 win against former champions U Mumba.

The victory helped the Tamil Thalaivas take their tally to 40 points in 16 matches in the league round. The Chennai-based franchise has managed seven wins and nine losses so far.

Meanwhile, U Mumba have dropped from seventh to eighth position after suffering their eighth defeat of the season. The Mumbai-based franchise did not earn any points from this contest. They also have 40 points to their name, but they are below the Thalaivas because they have recorded only six victories, which is one less than the Chennai-based franchise.

Bengaluru Bulls are ninth with 40 points from 16 matches. It will be interesting to see which team manages to make it to the Top 6 among the Bulls, U Mumba, and Tamil Thalaivas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers return to the No. 1 position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have regained the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a 28-28 draw against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Pink Panthers earned three points from this match, taking their total to 66 points from 16 matches.

The Bulls got three points as well. They have the same number of points as U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas, but they are in the ninth position because their number of wins is six, plus their score difference of -47 is the worst among all three teams.

PKL 10 action will continue in Patna tonight, with home team Patna Pirates taking on the Gujarat Giants. A win for Patna can take them to the fourth position, while the fourth-placed Giants can tighten their place in the Top 4 of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table by recording a win against the home team.