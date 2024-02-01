Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 54 after JAI vs TAM PKL 2023 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers returned to the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after an emphatic win over the Tamil Thalaivas. The victory also helped the defending champions become the first team to secure a place in this season's playoffs.

Playing their 17th match of season 10, the Jaipur Pink Panthers crushed the Tamil Thalaivas by 42-23. It was their 12th win of the tournament, which helped them take their tally to 71 points and increase their score difference to +86.

Tamil Thalaivas have dropped from seventh to eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Chennai-based franchise did not earn any points from this defeat. They have 40 points from 17 matches, with their score difference coming down to +29.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates played their final match on home turf last night. The Pirates maintained their unbeaten record at the Patliputra Sports Complex this season by registering a 29-29 draw against the Bengaluru Bulls. Both teams earned three points each.

Patna Pirates continue to hold the fourth position in the standings, with their total being 53 points from 18 matches. Bengaluru Bulls moved up from eighth to seventh position. They now have 43 points after 17 matches, with their score difference at -47.

Dabang Delhi KC can become the number 1 team in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table soon

The Pro Kabaddi caravan will head to Delhi next as Dabang Delhi KC will host the tournament for the next six days. Dabang Delhi KC will play four matches in the space of six days, and if they win all four of them, they can reach 79 points, thereby sealing their place in the playoffs.

Delhi are currently third in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 59 points. They are scheduled to play against Bengal Warriors (February 2), Telugu Titans (February 3), Puneri Paltan (February 5), and Jaipur Pink Panthers (February 7) in their home leg.