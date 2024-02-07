Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 59 after UP vs TAM PKL 2023 match

A major change happened in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table last night as the Tamil Thalaivas jumped from 10th to eighth position. The Thalaivas beat the UP Yoddhas by 32-25 to register their eighth win of the season.

Thanks to their seven-point victory, the Tamil Thalaivas now have 45 points to their name after 19 matches. Their score difference has improved from +17 to +24.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas earned one point from the defeat as they remained 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 29 points from 18 matches.

UP Yoddhas have already been eliminated from the competition. The Pardeep Narwal-led outfit will look forward to ending their season on a high by performing well in their remaining four league matches.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are still alive in the race to the playoffs. They need to win their remaining three games and hope for a few other results to go their way.

The Thalaivas will reach 60 points if they beat Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, and Bengal Warriors in their last three league matches.

Puneri Paltan can attain the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Pro Kabaddi League action will continue at the Thayagraj Indoor Stadium tonight with a double-header in store for the fans. Dabang Delhi KC will play their last home game of the season against defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers at 9 PM.

Before that, the Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with the Aslam Inamdar-led Puneri Paltan at 8 PM. If Pune win the match, they will become the new table-toppers. However, Jaipur can regain the number one spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table by defeating Delhi later in the evening.

Delhi have almost qualified for the playoffs. A win or a tie against Jaipur will help them seal their place in the top six.