Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 60 after DEL vs JAI PKL 2023 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers tightened their grip over the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table by defeating Dabang Delhi KC on Wednesday night. The defending champions cruised to a 27-22 win against the home team and took their total to 77 points from 19 matches.

Delhi earned one point from this match. They continue to be ranked third, with their total being 69 points from 20 matches. The season eight champions still need one point to officially qualify for the PKL 10 playoffs.

Puneri Paltan were also in action on Wednesday. The Pune-based franchise cemented the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table by defeating the Bengaluru Bulls 40-31. It was Pune's 13th win of the season and they now have 76 points from 18 matches.

The Bulls did not earn any points as the losing margin was more than seven. They retained the seventh spot with 48 points from 19 matches. The Bulls now need to win their remaining three league matches to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs.

Bengal Warriors have a golden chance to rise up in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

The next stop of PKL 10 is Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium. Former champions Bengal Warriors will play host to the tournament's league round for the next six days. Like other franchises, the Bengal Warriors will play four matches during their home leg.

If the Warriors record four wins on home turf, they can jump from ninth to fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. It will be interesting to see how Maninder Singh and Co. perform at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Their opponents during the home leg will be Gujarat Giants (February 9), Telugu Titans (February 10), U Mumba (February 12) and Puneri Paltan (February 14).