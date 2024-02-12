Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 63 after BLR vs GUJ PKL 2023 match

Gujarat Giants secured a place in the top six of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a dominant win against the Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday, February 11. The Giants now have 65 points in their account with two more matches to go in the league stage of the competition.

Bengaluru Bulls were in a do-or-die situation last night at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. However, the Randhir Singh Sehrawat-coached outfit went down by a massive margin of 28-50 and crashed out of the race for playoffs.

The Bulls are eighth in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 table with 48 points from 20 matches. Even if the Bulls win their remaining two matches, they will reach 58 points, which will not be enough for them to finish in the top six.

Even the Tamil Thalaivas were eliminated from Pro Kabaddi 2023 after a crushing loss at the hands of Puneri Paltan on Sunday. Pune defeated the Thalaivas by 56-29 to attain the number one position in the standings. With this victory, Pune also secured a direct entry into the playoffs.

Jaipur Pink Panthers can confirm a top 2 finish in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the UP Yoddhas in Monday's first match. If the Pink Panthers win, they will not only regain their number one position in the standings, but they will also seal their place in the top two and join Puneri Paltan in the playoffs.

Monday's second match will feature home team Bengal Warriors and U Mumba. A win for Bengal will keep them alive in the tournament, while a defeat by a margin of more than seven points will add Bengal's name to the list of eliminated teams. U Mumba have no chance of qualifying but they can spoil Bengal's party.