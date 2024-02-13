Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 64 after BEN vs MUM PKL 2023 match

Bengal Warriors (BEN) inched closer to the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a 46-34 win against U Mumba (MUM) last night (February 12). The victory helped the Warriors keep themselves alive in the fight for the playoffs.

The Warriors continue to hold the seventh position in the standings. Their total stands at 54 points from 20 matches, having recorded nine wins, nine losses and two draws so far. U Mumba did not earn any points after the 12-point defeat. They remain 10th in the table with 41 points from 20 games.

Earlier in the evening, Jaipur Pink Panthers rose to the first position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table, courtesy of a 64-30 win against the UP Yoddhas. The Pink Panthers qualified for the semifinals of PKL 10, with their total being 82 points after 20 matches.

UP Yoddhas stand 11th in the table. They have 29 points from 20 matches, and their score difference has come down to -107 after the crushing 34-point defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Patna Pirates can cement their place in the top 6 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

A solitary match is scheduled to take place in PKL 10 tonight, where three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on the 12th-placed Telugu Titans team. The Pirates can secure a place in the playoffs by defeating the Titans tonight.

On the other hand, the Titans will aim to avoid a wooden spoon finish by gaining maximum points possible from their remaining matches. The local fans in Kolkata will likely support the Titans because a defeat for Patna will increase Bengal Warriors' chances of qualifying for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in tonight's only game. In their previous meeting of PKL 10, Patna crushed the Titans by 50-28.