Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 65 after PAT vs TEL PKL 2023 match

Patna Pirates (PAT) sealed their place in the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with a close win against the Telugu Titans (TEL). The Pirates jumped to the fourth position in the standings, with their total being 68 points from 21 matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi KC, and Patna Pirates have officially sealed their place in the PKL 10 playoffs. One more spot is up for grabs and two teams, namely Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers, are in contention for it.

Haryana Steelers are sixth right now, having earned 60 points from 18 matches. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors are one spot below them. The Kolkata-based franchise has 54 points from 20 games. They not just need to win their remaining two matches but also hope that Haryana suffer defeats in their remaining four games.

Telugu Titans have confirmed another 12th-place finish in the PKL points table. The Titans earned one point after the 36-38 loss against the Patna Pirates. They now have 17 points in their account after 20 matches in the league round.

Bengal Warriors can inch closer to top 6 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tomorrow

Home team Bengal Warriors will be in action tomorrow evening (February 14) against the second-placed Puneri Paltan team. It is a must-win match for the Warriors. Meanwhile, Paltan have confirmed a top-2 finish in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. Hence, they might think of resting some of their main players to keep them fresh for the knockout matches.

Before the Bengal vs Pune match, fans will witness a battle between Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Delhi have already qualified for Eliminator, while the Thalaivas have been knocked out. It should not be a surprise if both teams field their reserve players in tomorrow's dead rubber match.