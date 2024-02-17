Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 67 after TEL vs JAI PKL 2023 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers climbed to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a magnificent win against the Telugu Titans last night (February 16). The Pink Panthers conceded a big lead to the Titans at half-time but captain Sunil Kumar led his team to an incredible comeback in the second half as the Pink Panthers won by 51-44.

The victory took the Jaipur Pink Panthers back to the helm of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. Their total stands at 87 points from 21 matches, which is one point more than Puneri Paltan, who have slipped to the second spot. It is pertinent to note that Paltan have played only 20 games.

Telugu Titans earned one point as the losing margin was seven points. The Titans are confirmed to finish 12th in the standings. A win over the defending champions would have boosted the Titans' confidence ahead of their last league match but Pawan Sehrawat and Co. squandered the golden opportunity.

In the first match of yesterday's double-header, home team Haryana Steelers became the final franchise to seal their place in the PKL 10 playoffs. The Steelers beat the Patna Pirates by 39-32 to confirm a Top 6 finish in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Haryana Steelers can jump to the 4th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

The Haryana Steelers will be in action later tonight against U Mumba. The home side are sixth in the table right now. However, a victory over the Mumbai-based franchise can help them move up to the fourth position, pushing Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants down by one spot each.

Later in the night, the Gujarat Giants will battle the UP Yoddhas. If the Giants emerge victorious in that contest, they can rise to the fourth position as well. It will be interesting to see what happens in tonight's doubleheader.