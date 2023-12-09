Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 7 after PUN vs MUM PKL match

Puneri Paltan have moved up from seventh to third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after an emphatic win over U Mumba on Friday. The Pune-based franchise cruised to a 43-32 win against the season two champions at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Raider Mohit Goyat was the hero for Puneri Paltan. The rising star of Indian kabaddi scored nine raid points and three tackle points to help Pune beat U Mumba by 11 points. All-rounder Viswanath V scored six points for the Mumbai-based franchise, but his team ended up losing the match.

Courtesy of this result, Puneri Paltan now have 10 points to their name after two matches. The last season's runners-up have won both of their games thus far.

Meanwhile, U Mumba suffered their second consecutive defeat. They have dropped from fifth to sixth position, with six points in their account after three games.

Before the Maharashtra derby, fans witnessed a match between home team Bengaluru Bulls and season eight winners Dabang Delhi KC. Naveen Kumar's Super 10 guided Delhi to a 38-31 victory against the Bulls.

Delhi have jumped from 11th to eighth spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Naveen Kumar-led outfit have five points in their account after their first two matches.

Haryana Steelers can climb to 9th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 action will continue in Bengaluru tonight, with home team Bengaluru Bulls set to take on the Haryana Steelers. The Steelers are 12th right now, but a win over the Bulls can take them to the ninth position.

Later in the evening, fans will witness an epic war of stars in PKL 2023. Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas will take on Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans. It will be interesting to see if the Titans can record their first win.