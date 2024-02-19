Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 70 after HAR vs PUN PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan inched closer to the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a massive win over the Haryana Steelers. The Paltan now have 91 points to their name with one more league match still to go.

Despite resting some of their star players, Puneri Paltan managed to squash the Haryana Steelers 51-36 on home turf. Akash Shinde stole the show by scoring eight points for Paltan. For the Steelers, Ashish earned 10 points, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

Courtesy of the defeat, Haryana Steelers remain fifth in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They have 70 points in their kitty, and their last league match will take place against the Bengaluru Bulls on February 21.

Earlier in the evening, the Jaipur Pink Panthers cruised to a 45-36 win against the Gujarat Giants. This victory helped the Pink Panthers retain their top spot in the standings. They now have 92 points from 22 matches. If Pune lose their last league match against UP Yoddhas by a margin of eight or more points, Jaipur will end the league round as the table-toppers.

Dabang Delhi KC confirm a 3rd place finish in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Thanks to Puneri Paltan's win against the Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi KC are now confirmed to finish third in the standings. It means that Delhi will be up against the sixth-placed Patna Pirates in the first Eliminator match of the season on February 26.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers will be the second Eliminator match. Haryana still have a chance of finishing fourth if they beat Bengaluru Bulls, but that game's result will not change their opponent in the playoffs.

PKL 10 action will continue in Panchkula tomorrow evening with a solitary match. Former champions U Mumba will take on Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans in that contest.