Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 49 after DEL vs PAT PKL 2025 match

Patna Pirates handed Dabang Delhi a crushing 61-26 victory in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Wednesday, October 22. It was their fourth win in a row. The Pirates also strengthened their playoffs chances further.

The Pirates moved up from ninth to eighth position in the standings. They now have 14 points from 17 games with a score difference of -5. With one more match remaining and momentum on their side, they appear firm contenders to seal the final spot in the top eight. Dabang Delhi ended their Pro Kabaddi 2025 league stage with back-to-back defeats. They have 26 points from 18 games with a score difference of 38 and retained their second position.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Bulls trashed the Bengal Warriorz 54-24. It was their second win in a row. They moved from fifth to third position. The Bulls have 20 points from 17 games with a score difference of 69. Bengal Warriorz ended their campaign at the bottom of the table. They finished with 12 points and a score difference of -104 from 18 games.

The first match saw defending champions Haryana Steelers beat Telugu Titans 45-34. Haryana Steelers moved from sixth to fifth position. They have 20 points from 18 games with a score difference of 40. Telugu Titans slipped from third to fourth place. They have 20 points from 18 matches with a score difference of 45.

With the Pirates' victory, Tamil Thalaivas dropped from eighth to ninth position. They have 12 points from 18 games with a score difference of -36. The wins from the Bulls and Steelers also saw U Mumba slip from fourth to sixth position. They have 20 points from 17 games with a score difference of 11.

Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, and UP Yoddhas retained their respective spots. The Pirates retained their position and ended as table toppers with 26 points from 18 games. The Panthers are seventh, the Giants are tenth, and the Yoddhas are eleventh.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 49 Results (Wednesday, October 22)

Match 103 - Haryana Steelers (45) - Telugu Titans (34)

Match 104 - Bengaluru Bulls (54) - Bengal Warriorz (24)

Match 105 - Patna Pirates (61) - Dabang Delhi (26)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 50 Fixtures (Thursday, October 23)

Match 106 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, 7:30 pm

Match 107 - UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, 8:30 pm

Match 108 - Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 9:30 pm

(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

