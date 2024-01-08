Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs HAR match

Pro Kabaddi League action continued in Mumbai on Sunday night with a couple of thrilling games. Home team U Mumba was not in action on the Super Sunday, but Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas played out a low-scoring thriller, where Paltan edged out the Thalaivas 29-26.

After that game, the Bengal Warriors locked horns with the Haryana Steelers. It was a high-scoring contest which ended in the favor of the Steelers, 41-35. Co-captains Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya starred in the Steelers' win by scoring nine points.

On that note, here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Pardeep Narwal, and Pawan Sehrawat continue to hold the top five positions on the raiders' leaderboard.

Singh was in action earlier on Sunday, leading the Bengal Warriors against the Haryana Steelers. He scored eight raid points to take his tally to 97 after 10 games.

Deshwal is at the top of the list with 107 raid points. It will be interesting to see if any of the other raiders can dethrone him in the coming days.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui has become the new number one defender (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui has become the new number one defender in PKL 10. Shadloui scored a High 5 against the Tamil Thalaivas earlier on Sunday and took his tally to 39 tackle points after 10 outings.

Sumit Sangwan has dropped to the second position because of Shadloui's rise. Tamil Thalaivas' left corner Sahil Gulia had an opportunity to overtake Sangwan, but he scored only one point and was substituted in the 27th minute. He continues to be in the third spot with 34 tackle points.