Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs BEN match

The third matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 happened yesterday in Ahmedabad, where Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors started their seasons on a winning note.

Puneri Paltan avenged the defeat of the PKL 9 Final with a four-point win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Captain Aslam Inamdar's Super 10 helped Pune beat the Pink Panthers in Ahmedabad. Later in the evening, skipper Maninder Singh's Super 10 guided the Bengal Warriors to a 32-30 win against the Bengaluru Bulls.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sonu continues to be the number one name on the Most Raid Points list. The Gujarat Giants raider has earned 21 raid points from two matches. Ajinkya Pawar is second with 18 raid points, and Jaipur Pink Panthers' raider Arjun Deshwal has attained the third spot after scoring 17 raid points against Puneri Paltan last night.

Naveen Kumar has dropped from third to fourth position because of Arjun's rise. Bharat has climbed to the fifth position after scoring five raid points last night. He now has 11 raid points to his name after two matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Vishal also has seven tackle points to his name now (Image: PKL)

Gujarat Giants' right corner defender Sombir is at the top of the Most Tackle Points list with seven tackle points. Bengaluru Bulls' Vishal also has seven tackle points from two matches. He earned four tackle points against the Bengal Warriors last night.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh has slipped from second to third place because of Vishal's rise. Rinku has come down to the fourth spot, while Aman has attained the fifth position. Aman scored two tackle points against the Warriors last night, taking his tally to five tackle points.