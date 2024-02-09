Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs JAI match

The Delhi leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 is in the history books. Dabang Delhi KC suffered a defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their final home match of the season. The Pink Panthers prevailed 27-22 in a low-scoring contest at the Thayagraj Indoor Stadium.

Before that, Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-31 on the final matchday of the Delhi leg. With the wins, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan solidified their positions as the top two teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

In this article now, we will look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of PKL 10 after the Delhi leg.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

There were no changes to the Top 6 of the raiders' leaderboard after the two matches that happened on the final day of the Delhi leg. Ashu Malik, Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Guman Singh and Narender Kandola continue to be the top six raiders.

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh is third currently with 157 raid points from 16 matches. He will play four matches over the next six days. If Maninder averages around 20 raid points per match, he can soon become the number one raider.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Yogesh has returned to the Top 5 of the leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Dabang Delhi KC's right corner defender Yogesh has climbed to the fifth position after scoring three tackle points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The youngster has total 61 tackle points to his name now.

Mohammareza Shadloui extended his lead at the top by earning four tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Puneri Paltan all-rounder's tally stands at 72 tackle points from 18 matches. Sagar and Sahil Gulia continue to hold the second and third positions, respectively.