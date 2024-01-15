Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs PAT match

Jaipur hosted two exciting Pro Kabaddi League matches on Sunday, January 14. Haryana Steelers defeated the Tamil Thalaivas by 36-31 in the first game, and in the next match, the Patna Pirates played out a thrilling 39-39 draw against Dabang Delhi KC.

Multiple raiders recorded a Super 10 on the third day of Pro Kabaddi League season 10's Jaipur leg. The defenders did not have a memorable day in the middle, but Haryana Steelers' Rahul Sethpal and Tamil Thalaivas' Sagar Rathee managed to record a High 5.

In this article now, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik has attained the second position on the leaderboard by scoring 14 raid points against the Patna Pirates. Malik now has 113 raid points in his account after 12 matches.

Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, and Pardeep Narwal have dropped by one position each because of Ashu's rise. Arjun Deshwal continues to be at the helm of the raiders' leaderboard with 137 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sagar Rathee has entered the Top 3 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Sagar Rathee has climbed to the third position in the Most Tackle Points list of PKL 10. The Tamil Thalaivas captain registered five tackle points against the Haryana Steelers. His High 5 came in a losing cause, but the Thalaivas skipper has attained the third spot on the leaderboard, with 41 tackle points from 11 matches.

Tamil Thalaivas' Sahil Gulia has also moved up from fifth to fourth position. Gulia earned only two points in the match against Haryana Steelers, but the two points were enough to help him overtake Gaurav Khatri. Sahil has 41 tackle points after 12 games this season.