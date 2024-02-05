Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs PUN match

Pro Kabaddi League season 10 continues in Delhi, with four of the top six teams competing against each other. In the first game, table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with the Patna Pirates, and then, home team Dabang Delhi KC took on the second-placed Puneri Paltan side.

The Pirates upset the Pink Panthers in the first game and climbed to fourth position in the standings. In the second match, Delhi settled for a 30-30 draw with Pune despite having a lead in the final few minutes of the game.

Quite a few top names on the raiders' and defenders' leaderboard were in action earlier tonight. Here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, but his 12 raid points ended in a losing cause against the Patna Pirates. Deshwal became the second raider to complete 200 raid points this season as he now has 202 raid points from 18 matches.

Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik earned eight raid points against the Puneri Paltan, taking his total to 213 raid points from 19 games. Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat and Guman Singh are the other raiders in the Top 5.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui is back at the number one spot (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Mohammadreza Shadloui regained the top spot on the defenders' leaderboard by earning three tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. Sagar Rathee has slipped to second spot because of Shadloui's rise, but the Tamil Thalaivas captain can dethrone Shadloui tomorrow if he scores four tackle points against the UP Yoddhas.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC's young defender Yogesh has entered the Top 5 after a High 5 against Puneri Paltan. Yogesh is fifth on the leaderboard with 58 tackle points.

