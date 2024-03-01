Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Final

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is officially in the history books. Puneri Paltan won their first championship by defeating the Haryana Steelers in the summit clash on Friday (March 1).

Captain Aslam Inamdar led Pune to their maiden trophy and ended the franchise's nine-year trophy drought. It was a close game in Hyderabad earlier tonight, where the Haryana Steelers went down by 25-28.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the final match of PKL 10.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ashu Malik has secured the Green Sleeve for scoring the most raid points in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The Dabang Delhi KC captain ended with 276 raid points in 23 matches. Interestingly, even Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal scored 276 raid points, but the Best Raider award went to Ashu.

Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Narender Kandola ended as the other three raiders in the top 5. There was a time when multiple raiders would finish with 300 or more raid points, but this season, only three raiders managed to cross the 200 raid points and none of them could even touch 280.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui won the Best Defender award for earning 99 tackle points in 24 matches. The Puneri Paltan all-rounder had a golden opportunity to break Nitesh Kumar's all-time record of 100 tackle points in a season, but Shadloui could only score two tackle points in the final, which kept his tally to 99.

Krishan Dhull, Yogesh Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit Nandal took the other places in the top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard. Sethpal and Nandal had an opportunity to do something special for Haryana Steelers in the final, but both defenders failed to step up when it mattered the most.