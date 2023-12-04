Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs BLR match

Pro Kabaddi 2023 action continued in Ahmedabad on Sunday, December 3, where Dabang Delhi KC battled the Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants locked horns with former champions Bengaluru Bulls.

In the opening game of the night, Tamil Thalaivas crushed Dabang Delhi KC 42-31. Ajinkya Pawar was the hero for the Thalaivas with 21 points. He scored 18 raid points and three tackle points against Delhi.

Later in the night, the Gujarat Giants beat the Bengaluru Bulls 34-31. The Giants were down 14-20 in the first half, but Sonu's Super 10 inspired them to a three-point win. Here are the updated leaderboards after Saturday's two PKL matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sonu continues to be the number one raider of Pro Kabaddi 2023. The Gujarat Giants youngster scored his second consecutive Super 10 to help the home team register a three-point win. He now has 21 raid points to his name after two matches.

Tamil Thalaivas' raider Ajinkya Pawar holds the second position right now, with 18 points from one match. Naveen Kumar scored 14 raid points for Dabang Delhi KC on Saturday but his efforts went in vain. U Mumba's Mohammadamir Zafardanesh has slipped from second to fourth spot after Naveen and Ajinkya's brilliant performances.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sombir has become the new number one defender (Image: PKL)

Gujarat Giants' right corner defender Sombir has moved up to the number one position in the Most Tackle Points list of PKL 2023. Sombir scored a brilliant High 5 against the Bengaluru Bulls on Saturday, taking his overall tally to seven tackle points.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh continues to be in the second spot. The Gujarat Giants all-rounder added two more tackle points to his tally, taking his total to six. U Mumba's Rinku has slipped from first to third spot.