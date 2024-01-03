Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs DEL match

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) suffered a 28-35 defeat against Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) in the only Pro Kabaddi League match which was held last night (January 2) at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Stand-in skipper Ashu Malik led Delhi from the front by scoring 11 raid points.

Parteek Dahiya was the top-scorer for the Gujarat Giants with nine raid points in the match. Rakesh chipped in with five points, while captain Fazel Atrachali earned three points. Despite the trio's impressive performance, Gujarat lost the contest by seven points.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the PKL 2023 game between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

No changes happened in the top 6 of the Most Raid Points list. Maninder Singh continues to be the number one raider of the tournament, followed by Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Sachin, Bharat, and Pawan Sehrawat.

Surender and Pardeep will have an opportunity to overtake Maninder tonight (January 3) when they turn up for the UP Yoddhas against Puneri Paltan. Surender needs four raid points to go past Maninder, whereas Pardeep needs a Super 10.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

The top 6 defenders retained their positions as well (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Interestingly, there were zero changes to the top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list as well. Sahil Gulia, Shubham Shinde, Sumit, Krishan, Mohammadreza Shadloui, and Saurabh Nandal continue to hold their positions on the defenders' leaderboard.

A double-header is in store for PKL 2023 fans tonight, with Haryana Steelers taking on defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas battling Puneri Paltan. Mohammadreza will be in action during tonight's second match. If the Iranian all-rounder scores a High 5, he will become the new number one defender of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Mohammadreza Shadloui can climb to the top spot. Live action will begin at 8:00 pm IST.