Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs MUM match

Gujarat Giants edged U Mumba in a nail-biting encounter in Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Tuesday night. The Ahmedabad-based franchise won by 39-37, thereby taking their points tally to 15.

Sonu starred in Gujarat Giants' victory once again. The tall raider pulled off an incredible super raid in the closing moments of the match to guide the home team to a two-point victory. Although U Mumba's defense had an off-day, Mahender Singh impressed the fans with a High 5.

Overall, it was a fantastic game between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sonu scored his third consecutive Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi 2023, thereby tightening his grip over the top spot in the Most Raid Points list. The Gujarat Giants raider scored 11 raid points after coming in as a substitute, taking his overall tally to 32 raid points from three matches.

U Mumba's young raider Mohammadamir Zafardanesh scored nine raid points against the Gujarat Giants. The Iranian now has 20 raid points after two matches in PKL 2023. He holds the second position on the leaderboard. Ajinkya Pawar, Arjun Deshwal, and Guman Singh complete the top five.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Fazel Atrachali has become the new number-one defender (Image: PKL)

Fazel Atrachali climbed to the number one position in the Most Tackle Points list after scoring four tackle points against U Mumba last night. The Gujarat Giants captain has eight tackle points to his name after three matches.

Atrachali's corner partner Sombir also has eight tackle points from three matches. U Mumba's vice-captain Mahender Singh has moved up to the third position after scoring a High 5 against Gujarat Giants. Singh has seven tackle points to his name.