Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs PUN match

Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2023's Hyderabad leg is in the history books. Two exciting matches happened tonight, with the Puneri Paltan taking on the Gujarat Giants and the Bengaluru Bulls battling against the Tamil Thalaivas.

The 'Rivalry Week' of PKL 10 is currently underway in Hyderabad, and it has been quite entertaining for the fans so far. The Thalaivas crushed the Bulls 45-28 in the southern derby, while the Paltan registered a 34-24 victory over the Giants.

In this article now, we will look at the updated leaderboards of PKL 10 as of January 21.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Pardeep Narwal continue to own the top five spots in the Most Raid Points list. None of the top five raiders were in action earlier tonight, while the raiders who played tonight could not overtake any of the five names.

Three of the top five raiders will be in action tomorrow. Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh will go head-to-head when the Jaipur Pink Panthers battle the Bengal Warriors, while Pawan Sehrawat will lead the Telugu Titans against the Haryana Steelers.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui has become the new number one defender (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadloui has attained the pole position on the defenders' leaderboard by scoring six tackle points against the Gujarat Giants. The Puneri Paltan all-rounder now has 51 tackle points to his name after 13 matches in the tournament.

Sahil Gulia retained the second spot, thanks to his four-point haul against the Bengaluru Bulls. His Tamil Thalaivas teammate Sagar Rathee has moved up from fourth to third position after scoring a High 5 against the Bulls. Both Gulia and Rathee now have 50 tackle points each. Shubham Shinde has dropped from first to fourth.