Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs UP match

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10's Kolkata leg got underway earlier tonight (February 9) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Home team Bengal Warriors locked horns with the Gujarat Giants in the first match of their home leg, which was followed by a clash between UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers.

The Giants beat the Warriors by nine points in the first contest. Later in the evening, the Steelers crushed the Yoddhas 50-34. It was an evening of lopsided matches in PKL 10.

Here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders in PKL 10 after the Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

No changes happened in the top 5 of the Most Raid Points list tonight. The third-placed Maninder Singh was the only raider from the top 5, who was in action in Kolkata. Singh scored nine raid points against the Gujarat Giants and took his tally to 166 raid points from 17 matches.

The fourth-placed Pawan Sehrawat will be in action tomorrow evening against Bengal's Maninder Singh. Sehrawat is trailing by 15 points right now. It will be interesting to see if he can overtake Maninder.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

There weren't any changes in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

The top 5 defenders of PKL 10 retained their positions after the first day of the Kolkata leg. No defender could move Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sagar Rathee, Sahil Gulia, Ankush Rathee, and Yogesh Dahiya out of their positions.

None of the top five defenders will be in action tomorrow as well, but Patna Pirates' Ankit Jaglan will play against U Mumba. Jaglan is sixth right now with 61 tackle points. If he earns two tackle points, he can jump to the fourth position, pushing Ankush and Yogesh down by one position each.