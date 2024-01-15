Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs MUM match

Pro Kabaddi League action continued at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, with two close contests happening earlier tonight. In the first match of the evening, the Bengal Warriors beat the Bengaluru Bulls 35-29.

Later in the evening, home team Jaipur Pink Panthers edged U Mumba 31-29 in a thrilling clash. Star raider Arjun Deshwal stole the show by scoring 11 raid points for the Pink Panthers while playing against his former franchise.

In this article now, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba game.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

One change happened in the Top 6 of the Most Raid Points in PKL 10 tonight. Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh has moved up from third to second position. His nine raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls took his total to 120 raid points in 12 matches this season. Maninder's rise has pushed Ashu Malik down to the third spot.

Arjun Deshwal cemented the number one position in the list by scoring a Super 10 against U Mumba. The Jaipur Pink Panthers raider's tally stands at 148 raid points from just 13 matches of PKL 10.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Shubham Shinde has regained the number one position (Image: PKL)

Bengal Warriors' right corner defender Shubham Shinde has regained the number one spot on the leaderboard by scoring seven tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. Shinde overtook Mohammadreza Shadloui on the list. His total is 47 tackle points from 13 matches, which is two more than Shadloui.

Shinde wasn't even in the Top 5 of the leaderboard at the start of the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match. However, his excellent performance ensured that he jumped straight to the number one position.