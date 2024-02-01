Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs TAM match

The Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 came to an end last night. Home team Patna Pirates maintained their undefeated record on home turf this season by playing out a 29-29 draw against the Bengaluru Bulls in their final game at the Patliputra Sports Complex.

In the second mach of the evening, defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers cruised to a massive 42-27 win against the Tamil Thalaivas. This victory helped the Pink Panthers qualify for the PKL 10 playoffs, becoming the first team to do so this season.

With the Patna leg of PKL 10 in the history books, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of the tournament:

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal continues to be the top raider of the season. He scored a match-winning Super 10 for his franchise in their match against the Tamil Thalaivas, which took his total to 191 raid points from 17 games.

Ashu Malik, Guman Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Sachin Tanwar continue to hold their spots in the Top 6.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ankit Jaglan has climbed to the 4th position (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Ankit Jaglan has attained the fourth position in the Most Tackle Points list after scoring eight tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. Interestingly, the Patna Pirates earned total eight tackle points in the game, and all of them were scored by their all-rounder Ankit.

Sagar Rathee had an opportunity to overtake Mohamamdreza Shadloui, but the Tamil Thalaivas captain could only score one tackle point against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. As a result, he remains in second position with 63 tackle points. His partner, Sahil Gulia, failed to open his account last night. He has slipped to the fifth position, with 55 tackle points in 17 games this season.