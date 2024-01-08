Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs DEL match

Two thrilling games took place in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 last night (January 8). Home team U Mumba (MUM) suffered a 34-40 defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi KC (DEL). Despite gaining a lead, the Mumbai-based franchise ended up losing by six points to the Ashu Malik-led outfit.

Before that game, the Bengaluru Bulls beat the Patna Pirates by 35-33 in another close encounter. The Bulls rode on defender Surjeet Singh's eight tackle points to edge the Pirates by two points.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ashu Malik has attained the second spot in the Most Raid Points list after scoring a Super 10 against U Mumba. The stand-in skipper of Dabang Delhi KC earned 13 raid points to take his tally to 99 raid points from 11 matches.

Arjun Deshwal continues to be at the helm of the leaderboard with 107 raid points, while Maninder Singh has dropped from second to third position. Patna Pirates' Sachin Tanwar and UP Yoddhas' Pardeep Narwal have dropped to fourth and fifth spots, respectively, because of Ashu Malik's rise.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Krishan Dhull has returned to the third position. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Krishan Dhull has moved up from fifth to third position in the Most Tackle Points list after scoring two tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Patna Pirates defender now has 35 tackle points from 11 games this season.

Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sumit Sangwan retained the top two positions on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls' experienced defender Surjeet Singh has stormed into the top 4 by scoring eight tackle points against the Patna Pirates. His tally reads 34 tackle points after 12 games in PKL 10.