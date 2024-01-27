Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs GUJ match

Pro Kabaddi League resumed in Patna last night with two lopsided encounters. Home team Patna Pirates bulldozed former champions Bengal Warriors, 44-28, in the first match of the night.

In the second game, the Gujarat Giants completed a double over U Mumba in season 10 by defeating them 44-35. All-rounder Parteek Dahiya was the top performer for the Giants as he scored eight touch points, three bonus points, and one tackle point against U Mumba.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points list and Most Tackle Points list of PKL 10 after the U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Guman Singh of U Mumba has attained the fourth spot on the raiders' leaderboard by scoring a Super 10 against the Gujarat Giants on Friday. Although the tall raider's 11 raid points ended in a losing cause, he overtook Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors) in the Most Raid Points list. Guman now has 139 raid points from 15 matches.

Maninder was also in action last night, but he could only score four raid points. He has dropped down to the fifth position now, with his tally being 133 raid points. Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, and Pawan Sehrawat continue to be the top three raiders.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Shubham Shinde has returned to the Top 5 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengal Warriors' right corner defender Shubham Shinde rose to the fourth position on the leaderboard, thanks to his four tackle points against the Patna Pirates. Shinde has 51 tackle points, the same as third-placed Sahil Gulia and fifth-placed Ankush Rathee.

Rahul Sethpal has dropped to the sixth position because of Shubham Shinde's rise. There was no change in the Top 2, with Sagar Rathee and Mohammadreza Shadloui continuing to hold the first and second positions respectively.