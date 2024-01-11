Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs HAR match

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10's Mumbai leg has come to an end. Home team U Mumba (MUM) drew the last match of their home by 44-44 against the Haryana Steelers (HAR). The Mumbai-based franchise made a splendid comeback in the final phase of the game to secure a tie.

Before the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match, fans witnessed a clash between Narender Kandola's Tamil Thalaivas and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. Captain Pardeep failed to lead from the front as he got out eight times and scored only three points in the match. The Yoddhas lost against the Thalaivas by 19 points.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Mumbai leg of PKL 10.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

The top five raiders of the leaderboard held on to their positions. Arjun Deshwal is the number one raider of the tournament after the Mumbai leg. He is the only raider to have crossed the 100-point mark this season.

Ashu Malik, Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, and Sachin Tanwar are the other names present in the top 5. Arjun and Pawan will go head-to-head tomorrow (January 12) when the Jaipur Pink Panthers battle the Telugu Titans.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sumit Sangwan has attained the number one position (Image: PKL)

UP Yoddhas' left corner defender Sumit Sangwan has replaced Puneri Paltan's Mohammadreza Shadloui at the top of the defenders' leaderboard. Sumit scored three tackle points in a losing cause against the Tamil Thalaivas. His total stands at 40 tackle points after 12 matches.

Elsewhere, Tamil Thalaivas' corner duo of Sahil Gulia and Sagar Rathee has returned to the top 5. Sahil is third with 39 tackle points, while Sagar is fifth with 36 tackle points. In the match against the UP Yoddhas, Sahil scored five tackle points and Sagar earned six tackle points.