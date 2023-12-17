Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs TAM match

Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi League 2023's Pune leg featured two top-quality matches. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers edged three-time champions Patna Pirates 29-28 in the first game.

Later in the evening, U Mumba cruised to a comfortable 46-33 win against the Tamil Thalaivas. Raiders Guman Singh and Mohammadamir Zafardanesh scored a Super 10 each, to help U Mumba win by 13 points.

In this article, we will look at the updated list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sachin has climbed to the fifth position in the Most Raid Points list after scoring seven raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite the raider's seven points, the Patna Pirates eventually lost the contest. Sachin now has 51 raid points from five matches.

Naveen Kumar, Bharat, Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh continue to be the top four raiders of PKL 10. Naveen and Bharat have 56 raid points each, while Pawan and Maninder have scored 53 and 52 raid points, respectively.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sahil Gulia has jumped to the 2nd position on the leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas' left corner defender Sahil Gulia has climbed to the second position in the Most Tackle Points list. The left corner defender earned five tackle points against U Mumba, but his team lost by 13 points. Sahil now has 17 tackle points after four matches.

Krishan of Patna Pirates has also entered the Top 5 after today's matches. The young defender scored two tackle points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, taking his tally to 14 tackle points.

Shubham Shinde is the number one defender of the season, having earned 19 tackle points in five outings. Saurabh Nandal and Mohammadreza Shadlu are the other two names in the Top 5.