Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs GUJ match

Two matches took place in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 last night (January 29) at the Patliputra Sports Complex. In the opening game, the Haryana Steelers defeated the Bengal Warriors by 41-36. Later in the evening, home side Patna Pirates crushed the Gujarat Giants by 32-20.

Siddharth Desai was the hero for the Haryana Steelers in their five-point win over the Bengal Warriors. The raider scored a Super 10 to help his team defeat the Kolkata-based franchise. In the second game, Ankit's High 5 guided the Patna Pirates to a massive win on home turf.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists for Most Tackle Points and Most Raid Points after the Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants match in PKL 10.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh has climbed from fifth to fourth position in the Most Raid Points list. Singh scored a fantastic Super 10 against the Haryana Steelers, but his efforts ended in a losing cause. Nevertheless, Singh's 13 raid points ensured that he jumped ahead of Pawan Sehrawat on the leaderboard.

Singh now has 146 raid points from 15 matches, while Pawan, who will be in action later tonight against Puneri Paltan, has 142 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Krishan has attained the fifth position (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Patna Pirates defender Krishan has entered the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard after registering a High 5 against the Gujarat Giants. Krishan has crossed the 50 tackle points mark, and he now has 53 tackle points to his name from 17 matches.

Sagar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Ankush and Sahil Gulia continue to own the top four positions. Shadloui will be in action tonight against the Telugu Titans. If he scores three tackle points, he will become the new number one defender.