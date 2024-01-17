Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs TAM match

A solitary game was held in the Pro Kabaddi League last night (January 16), where the Patna Pirates (PAT) locked horns with the Tamil Thalaivas (TAM). It was a lopsided match as the Thalaivas crushed the Pirates 41-25.

M Abishek was the hero for the Thalaivas. The right cover defender earned seven tackle points and helped his team register a big win. Left corner Sahil Gulia also recorded a High 5 for the Chennai-based franchise.

Expand Tweet

Here are the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas game.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sachin Tanwar has climbed from sixth to fourth position in the Most Raid Points list. The Patna Pirates raider failed to get going against the Tamil Thalaivas, but he still ended the night with four raid points. The four points took his tally to 108 raid points in 13 matches of Season 10.

Pawan Sehrawat (107 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (106 raid points) have dropped to fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Arjun Deshwal continues to reign supreme at the top with 148 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sahil Gulia has moved up to the 2nd position. (Image: PKL)

Left corner of Tamil Thalaivas, Sahil Gulia has jumped to the second position, courtesy of his High 5 against the Patna Pirates. He now has 46 tackle points in his account. Number one defender Shubham Shinde (47 tackle points) has just a slim one-point lead over Sahil.

Expand Tweet

Mohammadreza Shadloui (46 tackle points) has dropped to the third position, whereas Sumit Sangwan (45 tackle points) has slipped to the fifth spot. Sagar Rathee (45 tackle points) retained the fourth position, thanks to his four points against the Patna Pirates.

It will be interesting to see which defender becomes the first to reach 50 tackle points in PKL 10.