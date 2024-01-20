Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs UP match

The Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 started last night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Home team Telugu Titans locked horns with former champions Bengaluru Bulls in a southern derby. The Bulls dominated the home side and registered a big win over the Titans.

Later in the evening, Pardeep Narwal led the UP Yoddhas against his former franchise Patna Pirates. The Record Breaker failed to perform well as the Pirates defeated the Yoddhas by 34-31.

In this article now, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of PKL 10 after the Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat has moved up to the fourth position after scoring seven raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls. Although Pawan's efforts ended in a losing cause, his tally now stands at 114 raid points in the tournament.

Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik and Maninder Singh continue to be the top three raiders of the season. Deshwal has a big lead over all the raiders as his total is 157 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sumit Sangwan is back in the Top 5 of the leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

One change happened in the Top 5 of the Most Tackle Points list. UP Yoddhas' left corner defender Sumit Sangwan has returned to the fifth position after scoring one tackle point against the Patna Pirates. He has pushed Ankush Rathee down to number six.

Sumit has 45 tackle points from 14 matches. Notably, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sagar Rathee and Ankush Rathee also have 45 tackle points each. Shubham Shinde is the number one defender with 47 tackle points, followed by Sahil Gulia, who has scored 46 tackle points.

UP Yoddhas' Sumit will be in action tonight when his team takes on Telugu Titans. He will become the number one defender if he earns three tackle points.