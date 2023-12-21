Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs BLR match

The Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 is officially done and dusted. Puneri Paltan (PUN) ended their home leg with a magnificent victory over the Bengaluru Bulls (BLR). Raider Mohit Goyat top-scored with eight points to guide the home side to a 43-18 win against the Bulls.

Before the battle between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls, fans witnessed another lopsided clash in Pune, where defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers squashed the UP Yoddhas 41-24.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Surender Gill has replaced Maninder Singh as the number one raider of PKL 10. The tall raider of UP Yoddhas earned two raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers to take his tally to 62 raid points. He is one raid point ahead of the second-placed Maninder Singh.

Arjun Deshwal has returned to the top 3 of the leaderboard after scoring 12 raid points against UP Yoddhas. The MVP of PKL 9 was in top form last night as he earned 12 touch points to take his tally to 57 raid points in this tournament. Naveen Kumar and Bharat are the other names in the top 5.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui has climbed to the 2nd position (Image: PKL)

Two changes happened in the top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard. Puneri Paltan's all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui has climbed to the second spot after scoring six tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. He has 23 tackle points to his name, the same as the top-placed Shubham Shinde.

Gurdeep has moved up from to the third spot from fifth. The UP Yoddhas all-rounder earned a couple of tackle points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, which took his total to 19 tackle points this season.