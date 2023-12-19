Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs DEL match

Two thrilling games took place in the Pro Kabaddi League last evening (December 18) at the Balewadi Sports Complex. Home team Puneri Paltan (PUN) defeated former champions Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) 30-23. Captain Aslam Inamdar led the team from the front by scoring eight points.

Before the contest between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC, fans witnessed a match between Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. Surender Gill earned 18 points for the Yoddhas, but the match ended in a 37-37 draw.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC match.

Most Raid Points list in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Maninder Singh has moved up to the number one position on the raiders' leaderboard. The Bengal Warriors captain earned nine raid points against the UP Yoddhas last night, taking his tally to 61 raid points.

Surender Gill scored 18 raid points to jump to the second position. The tall UP Yoddhas raider now has 60 raid points in his account after five matches. Naveen Kumar missed yesterday's match due to injury and dropped to the third spot in the Most Raid Points list as a result.

Most Tackle Points list in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Two changes happened in the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

A couple of changes happened in the Most Tackle Points list of PKL 10. Puneri Paltan's all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadlu has attained the second position after scoring two tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC last night. He now has 17 tackle points in his account.

UP Yoddhas' all-rounder Gurdeep has returned to the top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard. Gurdeep earned three tackle points against the Bengal Warriors, taking his total to 16 tackle points from five matches in Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shubham Shinde continues to be the number one defender with 23 tackle points.