Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs MUM match

The first day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023's Bengaluru leg entertained fans a lot. The leg kicked off with a clash between home team Bengaluru Bulls and season eight champions Dabang Delhi KC. Delhi defeated the Bulls by 38-31 to record their first win of the tournament.

Later in the evening, Puneri Paltan locked horns with U Mumba in the first Maharashtra derby of the season. Mohit Goyat's all-round brilliance inspired Pune to a 43-32 win over their rivals.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba game.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sonu Jaglan continues to be the No.1 raider of Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The Gujarat Giants raider is at the top of the leaderboard with 33 raid points from four matches of the Ahmedabad leg.

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar has attained the second position in the list. Kumar scored a magnificent Super 10 against the Bengaluru Bulls last night. The 'Naveen Express' now has 26 raid points after two matches.

Rakesh Sungroya of Gujarat Giants has slipped to the third position because of Naveen's rise. Arjun Deshwal and Bharat Hooda are the other two raiders in the Top 5.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Rinku Sharma and Aman Antil have entered the Top 5 (Image: PKL)

Sombir Gulia, Sumit Sangwan, and Ankit Jaglan continue to be the top three defenders of the season. U Mumba's vice-captain Rinku Sharma has climbed to the fourth position. Sharma earned two tackle points against Puneri Paltan, taking his tally to eight from three matches.

Bengaluru Bulls' left-corner defender Aman Antil scored three tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. He is in the fifth position on the leaderboard, with eight tackle points to his name.