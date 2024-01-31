Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs TEL match

Pro Kabaddi League action continued in Patna last night with Puneri Paltan taking on the Telugu Titans. It was the only match of the night, and Pune crushed the Titans by 60-29. The win helped Puneri Paltan move up to the first position in the points table.

Akash Shinde starred in Puneri Paltan's win as he scored a Super 10. Mohammadreza Shadloui also chipped in with a High 5. Sanjeevi S scored eight points for the Telugu Titans, but the other players could not support him, which is why his team lost by 31 points.

Here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat has climbed to the fourth position after scoring four raid points against Puneri Paltan. The skipper earned three touch points and one bonus, taking his tally to 146 raid points. The fifth-placed Maninder Singh also has 146 raid points.

Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, and Guman Singh continue to be the top three raiders. Deshwal will be in action tonight as the Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui has become the new number one defender (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

As mentioned earlier, Mohammadreza Shadloui earned a High 5 against the Telugu Titans. Thanks to his five tackle points, the Puneri Paltan all-rounder now has 65 tackle points from 16 matches. He overtook Sagar Rathee to become the new number one defender.

Sagar will be in action tonight against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. If the Tamil Thalaivas skipper earns four tackle points, he will regain the number one position. Third-placed Ankush Rathee will take to the mat as well. He currently has 57 tackle points to his name.