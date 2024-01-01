Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs BLR match

Two exciting Pro Kabaddi League games took place in Noida last night on New Year's eve. In the opening match of the evening, the Gujarat Giants beat the Bengal Warriors by 51-42. Parteek Dahiya stole the show by scoring 25 points for the Giants.

Later in the evening, the Bengaluru Bulls took on the Tamil Thalaivas in a southern derby. Narender scored 12 raid points for the Thalaivas, but his efforts went in vain as the Bulls escaped with a one-point victory.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023 after the Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) vs Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Maninder Singh returned to the number one position in the Most Raid Points list after scoring 11 raid points against the Gujarat Giants. The Bengal Warriors skipper has earned 89 raid points in nine matches so far this season.

Surender Gill has dropped to the second spot because of Singh's rise. Bharat Hooda moved up from sixth to third position, thanks to his nine raid points against the Tamil Thalaivas. The tall raider of the Bengaluru team has a total of 79 raid points from 10 matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Saurabh Nandal has jumped to the 4th position (Image: PKL)

Saurabh Nandal has moved up to the fourth spot on the defenders' leaderboard post his four-point haul against the Tamil Thalaivas. The Bengaluru Bulls skipper has a total of 28 tackle points this season after 10 games.

Sahil Gulia, Shubham Shinde and Sumit Sangwan continue to be the top three defenders of the season. Krishan Dhull has slipped to the fifth position from fourth due to Nandal's rise. Dhull can move up on the leaderboard tonight when he plays for the Patna Pirates against the UP Yoddhas.