Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs MUM match

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 action continued in Patna last night with a double-header contest. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers took on the Bengaluru Bulls in the first match, followed by a clash between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba.

The first game proved to be a thrilling affair, where the Pink Panthers played out a 28-28 draw against the Bulls. Later in the evening, the Tamil Thalaivas thrashed U Mumba by 50-34 to jump to the seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Multiple changes happened in the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of PKL 10 as well. Here are the updated leaderboards after the Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal failed to score a Super 10 last night but his six raid points helped him extend his lead at the top of the raiders' leaderboard. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star now has 178 raid points in his account after 16 matches in the season.

U Mumba's Guman Singh scored a Super 10 in a losing cause against the Tamil Thalaivas. His 12 raid points helped him move up from fourth to third position, with his total being 151 raid points after 16 games.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sagar Rathee has become the new owner of the Orange Arm Band (Image: PKL)

A significant change happened on the defenders' leaderboard as Tamil Thalaivas skipper Sagar Rathee moved up from second to the first position. The right corner defender earned four tackle points against U Mumba, which helped him take his tally to 62 tackle points from 15 matches.

Mohammadreza Shadloui, who has 60 tackle points from 15 games, has dropped to the second spot. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas' left corner Sahil Gulia has jumped to the fourth position, thanks to his four tackle points against U Mumba. Sahil has 55 tackle points after 16 matches this season.