Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs BEN match

A solitary match was held in the Pro Kabaddi League last night (January 9), where the Telugu Titans (TEL) locked horns with the Bengal Warriors (BEN). It was a one-sided game, where the Warriors crushed the Titans by 46-26 to strengthen their grip over the ninth position in the points table.

The defenders of the Bengal Warriors combined forces to guide their team to a 20-point victory. Captain Shubham Shinde stole the show by scoring six tackle points, while right cover Vaibhav Garje earned nine tackle points for the team.

Now that the Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match is done and dusted, here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders in PKL 10.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Pawan Sehrawat has jumped to the third position in the Most Raid Points list. The Telugu Titans captain scored a Super 10 last night against the Bengal Warriors. His 11 raid points helped the Hi-Flier move up to the third spot, with his total being 97 raid points in the season so far.

Arjun Deshwal and Ashu Malik retained the two spots on the leaderboard. Maninder Singh slipped from third to fourth position after missing last night's game.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Shubham Shinde has attained the 2nd position (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengal Warriors' right corner defender Shubham Shinde has climbed to the second position on the Most Tackle Points list after scoring a High 5 against the Telugu Titans. His tally stands at 38 tackle points from 11 matches now.

Mohammadreza Shadloui is at the number one position, having earned 39 tackle points. Shinde's rise has pushed Krishan Dhull, Sumit Sangwan and Surjeet Singh down by one position each. Sumit will be in action shortly as the UP Yoddhas take on the Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 10 tonight (January 10).