Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs PUN match

Two exciting games took place in the Pro Kabaddi League on the final day of the competition's Noida leg. Home team UP Yoddhas locked horns with table-toppers Puneri Paltan, while defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers clashed with Manpreet Singh's Haryana Steelers.

The Yoddhas failed to sign off on a winning note as the Puneri Paltan beat them by nine points at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Before that, the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated the Haryana Steelers 45-34.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists for the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal has climbed to the top of the raiders' leaderboard after scoring 14 raid points against the Haryana Steelers. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star earned 10 touch points and four bonus points last night, taking his tally to 90 raid points from nine games.

Maninder Singh has dropped to the second spot because of Arjun's rise. Pardeep Narwal has climbed to the third position, thanks to his six points against the Puneri Paltan. The Record Breaker has pushed his teammate Surender Gill down to the fourth position. Pardeep has 87 raid points, while Gill has 86 points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sumit has become the new number one defender (Image: PKL)

Quite a few changes happened in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard. Sumit has moved up from third to first spot after scoring six tackle points against the Puneri Paltan. His tally stands at 37 tackle points from 11 matches.

Pune's Mohammadreza Shadloui scored a High 5 as well. He has jumped to the second position, with his total being 34 tackle points from nine games. Sahil Gulia has dropped from first to third spot on the defenders' leaderboard.