Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs HAR match

Two exciting matches happened in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) last night. Haryana Steelers made an emphatic comeback against Dabang Delhi KC, while the Bengal Warriors prevailed over the Tamil Thalaivas in a high-scoring game.

Talking about the match between Warriors and Thalaivas first, captain Maninder Singh's 16 raid points guided the Kolkata-based franchise to a 48-38 win over the Thalaivas. Later in the evening, Haryana overcame a 12-point deficit to beat Delhi by 35-33.

Here are the updated lists of most raid and most tackle points after the Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Naveen Kumar has attained the first position on the raiders' leaderboard. The Dabang Delhi KC captain scored 16 raid points last night, taking his tally to 42 raid points from just three matches.

Bharat Hooda, Surender Gill, Sonu Jaglan and Pawan Sehrawat have dropped by one position each because of Naveen's rise. Despite a splendid performance from the 'Naveen Express,' the Delhi-based franchise suffered a two-point defeat against the Haryana Steelers.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Shubham Shinde has become the new number one defender (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Like the raiders' leaderboard, there was a change at the top of the Most Tackle Points as well last night.

Bengal Warriors' right corner defender Shubham Shinde has attained the first spot by scoring 11 tackle points against the Tamil Thalaivas. Shinde executed 10 successful tackles, including one super tackle to take his total to 15 tackle points in PKL 2023.

Sumit Sangwan, Sombir Gulia, Surjeet Singh and Gurdeep Sangwan have dropped by one spot each after Shinde's brilliant performance.

PKL 2023 will continue tonight with two more exciting encounters. Home team Bengaluru Bulls will take on Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas, while two-time finalists Gujarat Giants will lock horns with defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.