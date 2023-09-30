We have finally got our four semifinalists after Jaipur Jaguars finished at the top of the points table on the eighth day of the Real Kabaddi League. Alongside the Jaguars, Shekhawati Kings, and Singh Soorma also won their respective matches, while Jodhana Warriors and Aravali Eagles played an exciting tie.

In the 25th match, Mewar Monks and Singh Soorma played a close contest where the latter emerged victorious with a scoreline of 40-41, despite trailing 16-20 at the end of the first half. Hemant Chauhan scored 16 raid points for the Soormas, while Jatin Sharma scored 20 raid points for the Monks.

In the 26th game, Shekhawati Kings defeated the Chambal Pirates 60-36 in a one-sided match. The Kings dominated the game from the start and finished the first half 30-10 with a 20 point lead.

They continued with the same intensity in the second half, securing an easy victory. Lakshya Malik scored 19 raid points for the Kings, while Harish scored 13 points, including 4 tackle points.

The Jodhana Warriors and Aravali Eagles played an enthralling 41-41 tie. The Warriors finished the first half with a single point lead, while in the second half, both sides kept fighting neck-to-neck.

In the end, there was nothing to separate the two sides. Vishal was the best raider on the mat with 13 raid points for the Jodhana Warriors, while Sanju scored 10 raid points for the Aravali Eagles.

In the final league game of the tournament, Jaipur Jaguars outclassed the Bikana Riders 74-42 to finish at the top of the league standings.

The team almost finished the game in the first half itself as the scoreline read 42-15 after the first 20 minutes. The Riders couldn't mount a comeback in the second half and lost the game with a massive 32 points.

Jaguars raider, Anil, in a monstrous performance, scored 30 raid points to win the game for his team single-handedly.

As we concluded the league stage, Jaipur Jaguars, Singh Soorma, Shekhawati Kings, and Aravali Eagles have qualified for the semifinals of the Real Kabaddi League 2023.

Real Kabaddi League: Day 8 Fixtures (30/08/2023)

7:00 PM: Semi-Final 1 - Jaipur Jaguars vs Aravali Eagles

8:00 PM: Semi-Final 2 - Singh Soorma vs Shekhawati Kings